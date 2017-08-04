Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison Confirmed As NATO Diplomat

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has confirmed former Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be ambassador to NATO and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The votes came as the Senate cleared the deck of dozens of nominees as it recessed for August.

Johnson raised money for Trump’s presidential campaign and donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. He is chairman and CEO of The Johnson Co., a private asset management firm in New York. He has owned the National Football League team since 2000.

Hutchison served in the Senate for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Trump has been a critic of NATO, saying its members should devote greater resources to their militaries.

