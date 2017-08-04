CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison Confirmed As NATO Diplomat

August 4, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: ambassador, kay bailey hutchison, NATO, U.S. Senate, United Kingdom, Woody Johnson

WASHINGTON (AP) –  The Senate has confirmed former Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be ambassador to NATO and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The votes came as the Senate cleared the deck of dozens of nominees as it recessed for August.

Johnson raised money for Trump’s presidential campaign and donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. He is chairman and CEO of The Johnson Co., a private asset management firm in New York. He has owned the National Football League team since 2000.

Hutchison served in the Senate for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Trump has been a critic of NATO, saying its members should devote greater resources to their militaries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch