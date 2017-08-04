CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Free “Living for Zachary Heart Screening” Offered Saturday

August 4, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: “Living for Zachary Heart Screening”, Baylor, denton, doctors, heart, kids health, plano

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The first of two heart screenings for kids kicks off tomorrow at 8 a.m – 4 p.m. at The Heart Hospital Baylor in Denton.

The “Living for Zachary Heart Screening” is a special screening program created and provided by The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano for youth ages 12-22 that can help detect heart abnormalities that may lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Organizers recommend you show up early as spaces are limited.

Call 469-814-3565 and hit option 4 to make an appointment or click here for more information.

Outside of the free events, the non-profit offers low cost screening packages for $55 year round.

The Noninvasive Screening Package Includes:

♥Electrocardiogram
♥Limited screening Echocardiogram
♥Blood pressure screening
♥SCA Risk Health Questionnaire (AHA recommended)
♥Screening reviewed and interpreted by a board-certified cardiologist

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch