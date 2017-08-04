Free “Living for Zachary Heart Screening” Offered Saturday

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The first of two heart screenings for kids kicks off tomorrow at 8 a.m – 4 p.m. at The Heart Hospital Baylor in Denton.
The “Living for Zachary Heart Screening” is a special screening program created and provided by The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano for youth ages 12-22 that can help detect heart abnormalities that may lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
Organizers recommend you show up early as spaces are limited.
Call 469-814-3565 and hit option 4 to make an appointment or click here for more information.
Outside of the free events, the non-profit offers low cost screening packages for $55 year round.
The Noninvasive Screening Package Includes:
♥Electrocardiogram
♥Limited screening Echocardiogram
♥Blood pressure screening
♥SCA Risk Health Questionnaire (AHA recommended)
♥Screening reviewed and interpreted by a board-certified cardiologist