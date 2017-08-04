Hot Car Deaths of Parker County Children Ruled Homicide

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The medical examiner ruled the deaths of two children left inside a hot car on May 26 homicides.

The children’s mother, 25-year-old Cynthia Maria Randolph, was arrested on June 23 and charged with felony injury to a child. Those charges could now be upgraded after the medical examiners ruling.

Randolph told police she asked 2-year-old Juliet and 1-year-old Cavanaugh to get out of the car, but when they refused, she shut the car door to “teach them a lesson”. This was around noon on May 26.

Randolph says she went inside her home, smoked marijuana, and went to sleep for two to three hours. Randolph told investigators when she realized the children died she broke a car window to make it look like an accident.

The investigators involved in the case believe Randolph was solely responsible for the death of her two children.