Law Enforcement Busts School Cop After Job Interview For Alleged Child Porn

HUMBLE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer with the Humble ISD Police Department was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office were alerted to the possible crimes when the suspect, Jeffrey Warren Clark, 48, applied for a job with the constable’s office.
While conducting a background investigation for possible employment, Clark allegedly admitted to viewing sexually explicit images of children, the constable’s office said.
A search warrant was served at Clark’s address in the 14600 block of Logan Falls Lane in Humble.
There, investigators allegedly found electronic devices containing several thousand images of graphic child pornography and child exploitation.
Each of the 10 counts Clark faces is a third-degree felony. Clark is being held in the Harris County Jail with no bond.