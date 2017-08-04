LIVE NOW - AG Jeff Sessions Expected To Announce Crack-Down On Government Leaks | Watch CBSN

Plano Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Computer Circuits Overseas

August 4, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: China, Crime, fake paperwork, false statements, Military, Peter Zuccarelli, plano, radiation-hardened integrated circuits, russia, smuggling, space, Texas

PLANO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he smuggled circuits abroad for use by space programs in China and Russia.

Sixty-two-year-old Peter Zuccarelli of Plano pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that include conspiring to smuggle and illegally export from the U.S.

Prosecutors say that starting in 2015, Zuccarelli used his company to place orders with U.S. suppliers for the circuits, known as radiation-hardened integrated circuits. He repackaged them as “touch screen parts” and shipped them out of the U.S.

The circuits have space and military applications so their export is strictly controlled by federal law.

Authorities say he created fake paperwork and made false statements to regulators in an attempt to conceal the smuggling.

Zuccarelli faces up to five years in prison.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch