Police Make 2nd Arrest In Case Of Brutal DART Train Beating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have now made two arrests in connection with Sunday’s beating attack on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train.

The two men now in custody are brothers. Just after midnight on Friday police arrested Remon Hendrix in the 2400 block of Lemmon Avenue. Among other things, the 23-year-old is charged with misdemeanor assault for the attack on Kennan Jones.

Remon’s 21-year-old brother, Jakobi Hendrix, was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still searching for five more people believed to have been involved in the beating of Jones, a rider on the Green Line who had asked a group of people to stop smoking pot on the train. Five males and two females ganged up on, hit, kicked and spit on Jones after he complained.

A two-and-a-half minute cell phone video of the beating shows Jones being assaulted by the gang and even following him off the train and continuing their attack as he tried to get away. Toward the end of the attack Jones was even hit in the head with a skateboard — first by one of the men, then again by one of the women.

Since the attack DART police have increased their presence on trains and at train stations train stations.

Before the arrest of the Hendrix brothers police had received a tip that the men were Whataburger employees.

Jakobi Hendrix is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $25,000 bond. Remon Hendrix is being held on a $5,000 bond.