Drivers, Survivors Taking Action To Stop Road Rage

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Drivers, Survivors Taking Action To Stop Road Rage

August 6, 2017 10:14 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Arlington Police, North Texas, Road Rage, Road Rage Hotline

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Weeks after increased police patrols and a new hotline, road rage shootings are still breaking out in North Texas.

Arlington police said officers just arrested another person for shooting their gun all because the victim honked to prevent a wreck.

“Honestly I thought it was over because I’ve seen so many cop cars on I-20,” said Kristina Huggins, who survived a road rage attack in late June.

Huggins was in the car with her boyfriend Dylan Spaid, 19, when police said he was shot and killed after a man in a black BMW became upset with his driving.

“I don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” said Huggins.

Weeks later, there has not been an arrest in the case and the road rage continues.

On Saturday, police said Jose Mendoza fired five shots into the air after a driver honked to avoid a crash.

“It’s very devastating that people are still doing that,” said Huggins.

Police said the incident was the fifth road rage shooting in Dallas/Fort Worth since late June.

“We’re not going to tolerate this behavior,” said Lt. Chris Cook with Arlington Police.

Cook said what has changed is that drivers are now paying attention.

“It woke a lot of people up. They didn’t realize it was this bad,” said Cook. “So people are watching and being our eyes and ears.”

Cook said while the extra patrols and police presence is helping, he said folks are using the road rage hotline and reporting the attacks when they see it unraveling on the roads. He believes it helped officers arrest Mendoza on Saturday. He said residents called in and helped lead officer to Mendoza’s location.

“Destroying someone’s life like that for no reason because you got a little bit upset, is it worth it?” questioned Huggins.

While she prays for the day there is an arrest in her late boyfriend’s case, Huggins hopes short-fused drivers are listening.

“Don’t be on the road. There’s no place for you,” said Huggins. “There’s just no place.”

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch