Driver Captures Video Of Driver Pointing Gun At Her

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster Police have not made any arrests as they continue to look into a case where a man pulled a gun on a woman while both were driving along a busy I-35.
Driver Victoria Best recorded the encounter on her cell phone.
Best told police the man in a silver 2016 Nissan Versa had been driving aggressively and erratically, so she pulled up along side of him to get a shot of him.
“At first I was shocked, then I started crying,” said Best. “It’s a scary feeling.”
Police tracked down the man with the video Best provided.
She said she was headed to work at DART in Dallas when this happened.