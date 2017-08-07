Driver Captures Video Of Driver Pointing Gun At Her

August 7, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: driver pulls gun, driver video, i-35, lancaster, Road Rage

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster Police have not made any arrests as they continue to look into a case where a man pulled a gun on a woman while both were driving along a busy I-35.

Driver Victoria Best recorded the encounter on her cell phone.

Best told police the man in a silver 2016 Nissan Versa had been driving aggressively and erratically, so she pulled up along side of him to get a shot of him.

“At first I was shocked, then I started crying,” said Best. “It’s a scary feeling.”

Police tracked down the man with the video Best provided.

She said she was headed to work at DART in Dallas when this happened.

