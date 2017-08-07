CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Hendrick Motorsports, Driver Kasey Kahne Split After 6 Years

August 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: contract, Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne, Monster Energy Cup, NASCAR, Racing, Rick Hendrick

CONCORD, N.C. (AP)– Hendrick Motorsports and driver Kasey Kahne have agreed to part ways after six years.

The team said in a statement Monday that Kahne has been released from the final year of his contract, allowing him to begin pursing a Monster Energy Cup ride for 2018.

Team owner Rick Hendrick says Kahne is “a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

The 37-year-old Kahne will finish the season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick. He has six victories with Hendrick, including one at Indianapolis last month that qualified him for the playoffs.

Kahne says “finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

