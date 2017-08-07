CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Property Tax Rate Decrease Proposed In Tarrant County

August 7, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Budget, Property Taxes, Tarrant County, Tarrant County Commissioners Court, tax rate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 1 cent decrease from the current tax rate was proposed along with a balanced budget to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court Monday.

The total proposed operating budget is $602,646,589 with a tax rate of 24.4 cents per $100 valuation according to a Tarrant County news release.

Tarrant County taxes on a home with a value of $100,000 would be $244. While the tax rate has either decreased or stayed the same since 2006, this is the second consecutive 1 cent decrease.

Also during Monday morning’s hearing, the Commissioners Court was asked to consider a 3 percent merit-based increase to non-law enforcement employees.

Law enforcement structure adjustments were also increased by 3 percent.

The budget also includes adding 19 positions to the budget, mainly to address increased workload and to pay for unfunded mandates. Some new positions will be offset by reductions-in-force.

The Commissioners Court is scheduled to adopt the budget and set the tax rate on September 12.

