Property Tax Rate Decrease Proposed In Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 1 cent decrease from the current tax rate was proposed along with a balanced budget to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court Monday.
The total proposed operating budget is $602,646,589 with a tax rate of 24.4 cents per $100 valuation according to a Tarrant County news release.
Tarrant County taxes on a home with a value of $100,000 would be $244. While the tax rate has either decreased or stayed the same since 2006, this is the second consecutive 1 cent decrease.
Also during Monday morning’s hearing, the Commissioners Court was asked to consider a 3 percent merit-based increase to non-law enforcement employees.
Law enforcement structure adjustments were also increased by 3 percent.
The budget also includes adding 19 positions to the budget, mainly to address increased workload and to pay for unfunded mandates. Some new positions will be offset by reductions-in-force.
The Commissioners Court is scheduled to adopt the budget and set the tax rate on September 12.