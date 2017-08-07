CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Prosper Fire Chief To Retire After 42-Year Career

August 7, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Fire chief, retirement, Ronnie Tucker, Town of Prosper
Ronnie Tucker – Prosper Fire Chief

PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) – Prosper Fire Chief Ronnie Tucker announced he’s retiring at the end of the month.  On August 31, Chief Tucker will end his 42-year career in the fire service, 25 of which were spent in Prosper.

In addition to his time as a volunteer firefighter, Chief Tucker was the first compensated, non-volunteer to hold the position in Prosper according to a news release from the town.

Chief Tucker began his career in 1975 with the Allen Fire Department as a volunteer. About three years later, he joined the Richardson Fire Department as a full-time firefighter, where he remained for 34 years.

During that time, he served as dispatcher, firefighter, driver engineer, lieutenant and captain, retiring in 2012 as battalion chief.

In 1992, during his tenure as a full-time Richardson firefighter, he began volunteering in Prosper. Four years later, he entered into a contract with the Town of Prosper as part-time Fire Chief.  Following his 2012 retirement from Richardson, he became full-time Fire Chief in Prosper.

Chief Tucker is currently the longest-serving employee of the Town of Prosper.

A town-wide celebration of Chief Tucker’s career and accomplishments is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, 4331 Prosper Trail.

The event, which includes lunch, is free and open to the public.

