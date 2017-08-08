Driver Crashes After Being Shot Along Roadway In Denton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting and a crash sent a driver to the hospital Monday evening.
Police say a man driving a gray Jaguar was shot by someone in another vehicle near the intersection of Mingo Road and Bell Avenue. The driver, believed to be in his 20s, then lost control of the car and crashed through a fence surrounding an impound lot.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. and more than a dozen officers responded to the scene after 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.
The driver, who was several times, was taken to Medical City Denton. His condition isn’t known.
Witnesses told police the victim was shot as his car and another vehicle were headed westbound on Mingo and that after the shooting the suspect simply drove away.
Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting but so far no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.