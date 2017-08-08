Radio DJ Says He May Have Touched Swift’s Ribs

DENVER (AP) – Former Denver disc jockey David Mueller has testified that he may have touched Taylor Swift’s “rib cage, or rib, or ribs” with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with the celebrity before a 2013 concert.

Mueller said Tuesday at the civil trial involving a groping claim by the singer-songwriter that both he and Swift were trying to reach around one another and their hands and arms touched during a meet-and-greet that he estimated lasted 40 seconds or less.

The photo of Swift, Mueller and Mueller’s girlfriend is a key piece of evidence in Mueller’s suit against Swift.

He claims she falsely accused him of groping her, costing him his job at a country music station.

Mueller told jurors he didn’t touch Swift on her buttock — as she claims in her countersuit.

Mueller also testified that one of his station bosses, Hershel Coomer, told him that he had met Swift earlier before the show and that “he told me that he had his hands on her butt.”

Mueller says, “I thought he was just telling me one of his stories.”

Coomer is expected to testify at the civil trial.

Swift has said she is positive it was Mueller who groped her.

