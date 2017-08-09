Dallas Pastor Says Trump Given God’s Authority To ‘Take Out Kim Jong-Un’

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A controversial Dallas pastor is saying that the Christian God has given the President of the United States authority to kill North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Dr. Robert Jeffress, leader of the megachurch First Baptist Dallas, has weighed in with his opinion on the recent political turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump and the ongoing war of words between the US and North Korean dictator.

President Donald Trump says that North Korea “had best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

In a statement to the ‘The Brody File,’ Jeffress says that God has given President Trump authority to kill the self-imposed leader of the country of North Korea.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.” Jeffress said in his statement.

When @POTUS draws a red line, he will not erase, move, or back away from it. Thank God for pres. who is serious ab. protecting our country. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) August 8, 2017

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to reporters Wednesday after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of “fire,” with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.

Tillerson says that “Americans should sleep well at night.” He says that they should “have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days.”