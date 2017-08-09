Drying Out, Heating Up With Lots Of Humidity

Yesterday: High: 91 – Rain: 0.01” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*
- Drying out, heating up with TONS of humidity for a few days.
- Watching NW flow for morning storms Friday.
- Another cool front stalls close to north TX late this weekend.
- Chance of storms for some Saturday-Tuesday.
- 30” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms (east of DFW) High: Low 90s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms, mainly east of Dallas. High: Mid 90s.
Friday: Watching for morning storms (north). Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of late day storms. High: Upper 90s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible late. High: Mid to upper 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of scattered storms. High: Mid 90s