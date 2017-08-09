Man Released From Hospital After Hurst Hit-And-Run

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man is out of the hospital after he was struck by an unidentified vehicle in the 700 block of East Pipeline Road in Hurst.
It happened around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.
Hurst Police said the victim suffered multiple serious injuries from this collision.
Investigators have located a vehicle of interest after viewing security video from nearby businesses, which shows the vehicle in the area at the time the victim was struck.
Hurst Police investigators are trying contact the owner or driver of the vehicle to determine if they witnessed or were involved in this incident.
The vehicle appears to be a light-colored 4-door sedan with distinctive dark trim along the center sides of the car.
Hurst Police would like to hear from anyone who recognizes this vehicle.