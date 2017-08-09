Texas Police Departments Competing For Good Officers

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas Police Departments Competing For Good Officers

August 9, 2017 6:14 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Brian Funderburk, Dallas, Dallas PD, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Jobs, Mike Broadnax, plano, Plano PD, Rowlett, Rowlett PD, San Antonio, San Antonio PD

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the need for officers grows, police departments across North Texas have started competing against each other to keep their current officers on board. And it often comes down to money, as many local departments are poaching from each other.

In the past two and a half years, the Plano Police Department said that it has lured 40 officers away from other local agencies, and the Fort Worth Police Department has hired 46 local officers. That has left the Dallas Police Department and other cities scrambling to come up with incentives.

Earlier this year, as Dallas officers struggled with pension problems, the San Antonio Police Department touted its own strong pension plan on a billboard in Dallas.

The Fort Worth PD has tried to attract experienced officers through a lateral entry program, allowing them to start at a higher pay grade.

Rowlett city manager Brian Funderburk unveiled a new budget Tuesday night that would boost the salaries of officers by eight percent. He hopes that the move will help Rowlett retain officers who might be tempted to leave.

“We want the best of the best, and they want the best of the best, and so we’re all trying to offer what our cities are capable of offering,” explained Chief Mike Broadnax of the Rowlett Police Department. “We know Plano just brought in that large Toyota development. They’re going to be hiring. Frisco is growing. Allen’s growing. McKinney’s growing. So, the competition is really there.”

Dallas has been hit especially hard by the increased competition. Fort Worth, Plano, Rowlett and Arlington all stated that they have snatched up Dallas officers in the last few years. The Dallas PD, however, has not gained any officers in return from these cities.

“The competition for police officers is brutal right now,” Broadnax said. “We’re all in competition with each other in trying to get good officers and keep good officers.”

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch