Carjacking Victim Desperate To Find Missing Dog

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – The victim of a recent carjacking in Fort Worth is desperate to find her missing dog.

Police said “Pinki” was taken from her 71-year-old owner on August 5th when she was carjacked.

The suspect was eventually arrested. Police said the carjacker told them he pushed the dog out of the car near AV Cato Elementary School on Palmetto Street. But police say Pinki was no where to be found.

Pinki is a white Staffordshire Terrier with a pink belly, pointed ears, and a pink collar.

If you see her, please call Fort Worth Police.