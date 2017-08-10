Man Found Guilty Of Killing 2-Year-Old Boy In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County jury Thursday found Christian Tyrrell guilty of capital murder for the March 2015 beating death of 2-year-old Adrian Langlais.

“Christian Tyrrell committed the horrific murder of an innocent 2-year-old child. I am glad the jury saw the truth of the case and did what they needed to do,” said Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson. “Tyrrell is not fit to be a member of society, and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

“Tyrrell silenced the voice of a 2 year old boy who never had the chance to speak up for himself,” said prosecutors Kevin Boneberg and Kelly Meador in a statement. “We were proud to be Adrian’s voice in the courtroom, and the jury spoke volumes for Adrian with their verdict.”

Langlias was pronounced dead one day after his second birthday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

He was brought to the hospital the day before by ambulance with severe head trauma, multiple skull fractures, visible bite marks, and bruising and swelling around the eyes.

Police interviewed Adrian’s mother, Jessica, and her boyfriend Christian Tyrrell, at the hospital. They both told a story about Adrian refusing to eat and Tyrrell putting him in timeout. Tyrrell said he spanked him and put him in his playpen. Tyrrell claimed when he went back to check on Adrian, it looked like the child had fallen backwards out of his playpen. The toddler continued to throw up and look lethargic, according to his mother, throughout the night and into the next morning.

Tyrrell called Jessica at work later that afternoon to tell her Adrian had a seizure and was not breathing.

According to court documents, Tyrrell did several searches for things like “How to tell if someone has gone brain dead” on his phone, the day before the child was rushed to the hospital.