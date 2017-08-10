Hit-And-Run Victim Frustrated Driver Has Not Been Arrested

CARROLLTON (CBS11) – A driver who hit a cyclist, nearly killing him, hasn’t been charged even though police know who the driver is.

Carrollton Police say the hit-and-run happened around 7:00 a.m. on August 2.

Jason Maynard was commuting to work on his bike. He stopped when he approached the intersection at Eisenhower and Frankford. When his light turned green, he started moving into the intersection and that’s the last thing he remembers.

A spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department says the driver possibly ran a red light and kept going. Hours after the crash, a 55-year-old Carrollton man came forward, telling police there was damage in his car and figured someone either hit him or he hit someone.

“I just wish anyone that does that would just stop and assess the situation,” said Maynard. “You’re talking about someone who’s got family or a life.”

Maynard is now at Medical City Plano, recovering after hours in the operating room, including reconstruction of his pelvis and his digestive system.

The Navy veteran has more surgeries scheduled, must learn to walk again and has mounting medical bills.

He’s set up a GoFundMe page.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Maynard. “I was like, ‘Am I going to ride again? What’s going to happen with my life?'”

Aside from a long recovery process, Maynard is also frustrated with the pace of the police investigation. The case is on hold while the lead investigator is on vacation.

“There’s got to be some closure,” he says. “I keep asking (my fiancée), ‘have we heard from someone, so we know what’s going on’?'”

Police say if the driver is charged, he’d face a third-degree felony and up to five years in prison if he’s found guilty.