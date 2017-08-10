NBA Star Arrested On Pot Charge In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police say veteran NBA star Zach Randolph was arrested on a marijuana charge after several police cars were vandalized when a large gathering became unruly at a Los Angeles housing project.

Officer Liliana Preciado says the 36-year-old forward was taken into custody late Wednesday on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. A second man was also arrested.

Randolph’s agent and attorney Raymond Brothers said Thursday that the charges are false and misleading.

Police on patrol saw a crowd drinking and blocking streets at the Nickerson Gardens project in Watts.

Officers called for backup when the crowd grew and people began throwing bottles. Several police cars ended up with smashed windows and slashed tires.

Randolph, a 16-year NBA veteran, spent eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Sacramento Kings in July.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)