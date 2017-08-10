Taylor Swift Says DJ Groped Her Underneath Her Skirt

DENVER (AP) – Taylor Swift says a former radio DJ grabbed her behind underneath her skirt, not above it, during a 2013 pre-concert meet-and-greet photo session in Denver.

Swift repeatedly gave the account of the incident on the witness stand Thursday in federal court while being questioned in a civil trial over the allegations.

The pop star, dressed in a floral print dress, testified she tried to get as far away from DJ David Mueller as she could but didn’t want to stop the event and disappoint the few dozen people waiting in line.

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she testified.

She said couldn’t have said anything about what happened without others already in the photo area overhearing. She testified that “this was something I did not want known.”

She said she was absolutely stunned and told Mueller and his girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, “thank you for coming” in a monotone voice before they left.

She says her guard Greg Dent saw Mueller “lift my skirt” and grab her but that it was it was impossible for anyone to see Mueller’s hand beneath her skirt and on her buttock because they were posing for the photo with their backs to a wall.

Swift testified she first mentioned the incident about 15 minutes later to her photographer Stephanie Simbeck.

Mueller testified Wednesday that the photo taken before the concert was “weird and awkward,” but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear.

Mueller testified his hand was touching Swift’s skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed: “My hand was at rib-cage level and apparently it went down.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)