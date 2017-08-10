Thousands Expected At The Tarrant County Back To School Roundup

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s an exciting morning as families across Tarrant County prepare to send young ones to class. Some 10,000 underserved students are expected to make their way to downtown Fort Worth today for the Tarrant County Back To School Roundup.

Hundreds of people lined up well before sunrise to attend the event and get help taking care of students school-related needs.

The Back To School Roundup is a collaborative effort between Tarrant County and its 20 school districts, several non-profit organizations, the public health department and state agencies.

“It’s a one-stop shop for these families. They can expect a lot of fun. There’s gonna be games, there’s gonna be music, the Mavs maniacs are gonna be out here,” said Roundup organizer Cody Nelson. “When they walk out of here they’re literally gonna be ready to walk right into school.”

In addition to school supplies, students will receive dental and vision screenings, immunizations and haircuts. This year workers from the University of North Texas Health Science Center will also be on hand performing free physicals.

Students from grades Pre-K through 12th can benefit from the event, but it is not open to the public. Nelson explained, “We’ve held various pre-registration events all across the county. You have to be pre-registered to attend the event and you must bring your vouchers that you received at pre-registration.”

One family camped out overnight, in a tent in an effort to beat the crowds this morning. One young lady was there looking out for her siblings. “Teachers are expecting so much now that a lot of families, even upper middle class, aren’t able to afford as much as teachers and schools would like us to be able to,” she said. “So, it’s really helpful for people to come together to do this for my little brother and sister.

The Tarrant County Back To School Roundup is being held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center located at 3401 W. Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.