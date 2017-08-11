3-Month Road Construction Project Still Not Done Almost 2 Years Later

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

3-Month Road Construction Project Still Not Done Almost 2 Years Later

August 11, 2017 5:02 AM By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, DFW airport, glade road, lane closures, road closed, Road Closure, road construction, Road Work, Tarrant County, txdot

DFW AIRPORT (1080 KRLD) – If you’ve been looking to take Glade Road, between Highway 360 and Airfield Drive, you’ve undoubtedly been greeted by barricades.

In November of 2015, the Euless Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the road would be closed for necessary repairs, with an estimated closure of three months. Here we are in August of 2017 — and it’s still closed.

Drivers like Terry Mabry are left in the dark. “I inquired from the Euless Police Department why the road was still closed,” says Mabry, who lives in North Richland Hills, “and they had no information as to why it was still closed.”

That stretch of Glade Road is on Dallas Fort Worth International Airport property; and thus, the airport is responsible for its maintenance.

DFW spokesman David Magana says the heavy rains in 2015 made the road unsafe. “Late in that year, as we were doing a routine inspection, one of our engineers discovered that many of the supports had come loose or had . . . looked like they were inadequate for what was happening there on the bridge”

So the airport asked the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to take a look. “The next day, TxDOT came out, inspected it themselves and said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to close this right now,” Magana says.

Magana points out that to start with, the bridges were never designed for modern traffic.

“The bridges that are down there were actually dating back to the 1930s,” says Magana. “And there were some placards down there that indicated that these were built during the Works Progress Administration during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency.”

Magana expects the road to reopen sometime in September.

But don’t get too comfortable — In 2020, that same stretch will be closed yet again as crews completely rebuild it. “We’re going to build a brand new single-lane road from 360 over to West Airfield, with a concrete bridge fully suited to modern standards and modern traffic,” says Magana.

And unlike with the current repairs, the airport and TxDOT will be able to do all the routine pre-planning before starting that project. As a result, Magana expects that closure to last a few months instead of almost two years.

As for the current closure, drivers like Mabry say it can’t end soon enough. “It’s inconvenient, it shouldn’t have taken this long, but it did,” he says.

More from Andrew Greenstein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch