Ezekiel Elliott’s Reps Blast NFL In Statement, Plan Appeal

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly upset over Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension, the running back’s representatives aren’t shying away from showing their displeasure with the NFL.

In a statement released Friday after the NFL announced the suspension, Elliott’s representatives blasted the league for their “factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.”

The statement says that the NFL “cherry picks so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence.”

Elliott’s attornies say the Columbus Prosecutor’s office as well as the NFL investigators “expressly concluded and conveyed to our office (and others) that the accuser was lying about an alleged incident on July 22, 2016, in which she accused Mr. Elliott of pulling her out of her car and assaulting her.”

The statement goes on to point out that the accuser’s friend’s affidavit stated no offense had occurred. That affidavit also outlined the accuser’s plan to make up a story to police in order to corroborate her allegation of the assault.

Elliott’s reps say that the NFL’s own medical experts concluded that many of the accuser’s injuries happened before the week in question and likely during a period of time when Elliott was not in contact with her.

“During the upcoming weeks and through the appeal, a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light,” the statement ends.

Here’s the full statement: “We just learned of the NFL’s decision to suspend Mr. Elliott for six games for allegedly engaging in ‘physical force’ against the accuser. Mr. Elliott and his team of representatives are extremely disappointed with the NFL’s decision.

“Our offices have been engaged in this matter since last July and have worked hand in hand with the Columbus Prosecutor’s office as well as the NFL with their respective investigations. Accordingly, we are fully aware of the full body of evidence that exists in connection with this matter.

“The NFL’s findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it ‘cherry picks’ so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence.

“For example, both the Columbus Prosecutor’s office as well as the NFL investigators expressly concluded and conveyed to our office (and others) that the accuser was lying about an alleged July 22, 2016 incident whereby she accused Mr. Elliott of pulling her out of her car and assaulting her. An allegation that was ultimately undermined by her own friend’s affidavit which stated that no such assault occurred. The affidavit also outlined the accuser’s plan to orchestrate a story to police to in order to corroborate her false allegation of assault. In addition, the NFL’s own medical experts concluded that many of her injuries predated the week in question and likely occurred during a period of time when Mr. Elliott was not in contact with the accuser. During the upcoming weeks and through the appeal a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light.”