Frisco To Auction Off Old City Equipment, Including Vehicles

FRISCO (CBSDFW) – You could score big deals at an auction going on now in Frisco.

“We have motorcycles, F-350s, F-150s, and trailers,” said Jim Otterbine, an ASE Certified Technician with the city. “They’re all trucks that were used by the water, street and other city departments. Mechanically, they’re sound, ready to go trucks.”

In addition to vehicles, the city is also selling its tractors, mowers, tools, computers, traffic signals, scoreboards, children’s furniture and toys, home furnishings and office furniture.

The city auctions off its used property two to three times a year. “They’re bargain prices for the public, but also a way for the city to reinvest in its resources,” the city said in a video posted to Twitter. In 2015 and 2016, auctions added more than $200,000 back into the city’s general fund.

The auction runs through the 25th. You can get more info here.

The cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Royse City, Rockwall, as well as Kaufman and Tarrant counties are also holding auctions. You can see a list of their items here.