Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Suspended For Six Games

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – The Ezekiel Elliott saga finally has some form of closure as the NFL suspended the Cowboys running back for six games on Friday, according to multiple reports.

In a statement released on Friday, the NFL says they suspended Elliott for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

“Over the course of the last year, the league conducted an extensive investigation. League investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016, and Mr. Elliott. The league also consulted with medical experts. League investigators examined all available evidence, including photographic and digital evidence, thousands of text messages and other records of electronic communications. Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy, Commissioner Goodell sought the views of four external advisors (see below) to assist him in evaluating potential violations. These experts range in experience from law enforcement, judicial and public service, and other specialized subject areas. The advisors participated in a meeting on June 26, 2017 in New York City with Elliott, who was represented by his legal team and the NFL Players Association. The group also reviewed the league’s investigative reports and materials, the expert medical reports, and multiple NFL Players Association submissions on Elliott’s behalf. In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors “were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016.” After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy.”

.@EzekielElliott suspended 6 games. #Cowboys star plans appeal. Details at 11:26 Fish Report live from Oxnard on @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/DE5ndCb3Or — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 11, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension. He has three days to appeal.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Elliott stands to lose over $8 million in guaranteed money if he misses time on the field.

#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s $8M+ guaranteed is now voided as soon as he misses time on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

The Cowboys have yet to comment on the suspension, however, Jerry Jones is “furious” over the decision, Adam Schefter reports.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is said to be furious with NFL decision, per one source. Furious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

In a tweet after the announcement, the NFL Players Association said they “are reviewing the decision and have been in touch with Ezekiel and his representatives to consider all options.”

We are reviewing the decision and have been in touch with Ezekiel and his representatives to consider all options. https://t.co/lNO2llMaAx — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 11, 2017

Elliott has been involved in numerous off-the-field incidents since he became a member of the Cowboys.

A woman in Ohio accused Elliott of abuse in 2016, however, police in Ohio declined to charge him with any crime.

The player who came to Texas From Ohio State was also allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar in Dallas in July. A man there was treated for a broken nose but said he didn’t know who hit him at the time of the incident. Dallas officers said they attempted to get in touch with the victim over the course of the next few days, but were unable to get his cooperation.

Elliott also was caught on video pulling down a woman’s shirt at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas.

He also was seen visiting a marijuana shop in Seattle last season. Marijuana is legal in the state of Washington, but it’s banned in the NFL.

This is a developing news story. Listen to 105.3 The Fan for the latest information.