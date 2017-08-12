Missing Dog Reunited With Owner After Carjacking

August 12, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: carjacking, Fort Worth Police, missing dog, Pam Wilson, Pinkie the dog
Pinkie the dog, who went missing after her owner's car was stolen, was reunited with her owner. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police confirmed a dog that went missing after a carjacking was safely reunited with her owner on Saturday.

Pinkie the dog was taken from 71-year-old Pam Wilson on August 5 after the owner’s car was stolen.

Police say the suspect who stole the vehicle was arrested and said he pushed the dog out of the car near an elementary school on Palmetto Street.

Wilson told police she was contacted by a woman named Melissa who said her uncle saw the dog being pushed out of the vehicle. Melissa told Wilson her uncle took the dog in that was wearing a pink collar and still had a leash attached.

Wilson confirmed the dog was her’s after a picture was sent to police.

Wilson and her dog Pinkie were reunited on Saturday.

