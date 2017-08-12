Stephen Jones: Suspension Won’t Change Zeke’s Playing Time In Preseason

LOS ANGELES, CA (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys front office says that despite the recent NFL decision to suspend starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, the team won’t change his playing time in the preseason.

Before the Dallas Cowboys preseason game in Los Angeles could kick-off, Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones was the first executive member of the organization to comment on the suspension.

“Obviously we know this was something that could happen” said Jones of the 6 game suspension. “We knew that the investigation was ongoing, and whenever you prepare for a football team you prepare for injury. You prepare for things that are unexpected. And certainly we have done that and are comfortable with who we are on this football team.”

Stephen Jones says the suspension won't change Zeke's playing time in the preseason @1053thefan. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) August 13, 2017

Jones continued, “If we have to play with other running backs, we like the (other) running backs on this team. But at the end of the day we certainly support Zeke. At the same time we understand the very, very, very serious nature of domestic violence, certainly that people should be held accountable if that takes place.”