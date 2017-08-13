STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Heavy Rain Forces 2 Dozen North Texas Families From Homes

August 13, 2017 6:47 PM
Heavy rain drops fall and create bubbles in a puddle. (credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — About two dozen North Texas families are cleaning up after a band of heavy rain flooded a creek and high water forced them from their homes.

Police in Sherman say another 20 to 25 motorists had to be helped from their flooded vehicles after nearly 6 inches (152.4 millimeters) of rain fell in 12 hours ending early Sunday.

Post Oak Creek, on the west side of the city about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Dallas, was as much as 5 feet (1.52 meters) out of its banks.

Police say four families took refuge in the city’s municipal building but returned home Sunday to begin cleanup as waters began receding.Please be aware that there is the possibility of showers tonight and in the morning.

