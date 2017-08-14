STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Non-Severe Storms Arrive Early Monday, Scattered This Afternoon

August 14, 2017 6:27 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Rain, storms, Texas, Weather

Yesterday: High: 92  Rain: 0.29” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*

  • Morning non-severe storms. Scattered this afternoon.
  • More storms possible early Wed and Thursday.
  • Hot and humid in between rain chances
  • Record rainfall at DFW Saturday with over 2” measured.
  • Drying out and heating up Friday  > the weekend.
  • 10” above normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 7th wettest Summer with 16.52” of rain…more this morn.

Today: Morning non-severe heavy rain…Isolated afternoon storms. Hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 101-103. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of morning storms/afternoon sunshine. High: Mid 90s.

Friday-Sunday. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Upper level high builds in. Highs: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104.

 

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch