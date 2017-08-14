Non-Severe Storms Arrive Early Monday, Scattered This Afternoon

Yesterday: High: 92 Rain: 0.29” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*
- Morning non-severe storms. Scattered this afternoon.
- More storms possible early Wed and Thursday.
- Hot and humid in between rain chances
- Record rainfall at DFW Saturday with over 2” measured.
- Drying out and heating up Friday > the weekend.
- 10” above normal at DFW for 2017.
- 7th wettest Summer with 16.52” of rain…more this morn.
Today: Morning non-severe heavy rain…Isolated afternoon storms. Hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 101-103. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of morning storms/afternoon sunshine. High: Mid 90s.
Friday-Sunday. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Upper level high builds in. Highs: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104.