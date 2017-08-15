Yesterday: High: 93 Rain: 0.62” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*
- Morning storms (northwest). Isolated storms this afternoon.
- More chances for scattered storms Wed. – Friday
- A LOT of heat and humidity through the week.
- 67” above normal at DFW for 2017. J
- 7th wettest Summer with 15.77” of rain.
Today: Morning storms NW…Isolated afternoon storms. Hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 101-104. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Isolated morning and afternoon storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-105.
Thursday: Isolated morning and afternoon storms. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 104-107.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Upper level high builds in. Highs: Upper 90s. Heat index: 104-107.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid: High: Upper 90s.