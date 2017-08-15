A Lot Of Heat And Humidity Through The Week

August 15, 2017 7:53 AM By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday: High: 93  Rain: 0.62” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*

  • Morning storms (northwest). Isolated storms this afternoon.
  • More chances for scattered storms Wed. – Friday
  • A LOT of heat and humidity through the week.
  • 67” above normal at DFW for 2017. J
  • 7th wettest Summer with 15.77” of rain.

Today: Morning storms NW…Isolated afternoon storms. Hot and humid. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 101-104. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Isolated morning and afternoon storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-105.

Thursday: Isolated morning and afternoon storms. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 104-107.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Upper level high builds in. Highs: Upper 90s. Heat index: 104-107.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid: High: Upper 90s.

 

