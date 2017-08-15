Babysitter Will Not Face Charges In Death Of Weatherford Boy

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – The babysitter who was caring for a 9-month-old Weatherford boy when he died will not face any criminal charges from police.

Little John Norris suffocated when he slid down a child carrier seat while insufficiently buckled in. Officer Tracy Carter says police investigators have determined it to be a tragic accident.

Officers found the baby at the home on Woodpecker Lane after responding to an “unconscious person” call two hours after the child was last seen alive. When they arrived, they found his body in a portable car seat. His caretaker had put him inside the bedroom closet where it would be quiet enough for him to take a nap.

According to the medical examiner, the lower strap between his legs was left unfastened and baby slipped down and choked to death on the on the straps over his shoulders, crossing his chest.

John was one of as many as 11 children the babysitter was watching last week.

Child Care Licensing is continuing its investigation to determine whether the babysitter was required to obtain a child care facility license. That could take up to 30 days.