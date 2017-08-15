CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Bagley Chooses Duke, Could Make Blue Devils Preseason No. 1

August 15, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Duke, Marvin Bagley III, NCAA

Top high school prospect Marvin Bagley III has committed to Duke and is eligible to play in the 2017-18 season, immediately making the Blue Devils a top national-title contender.

Bagley made his announcement on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Monday night.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley is widely considered the top recruit of the 2018 recruiting class, but last month he petitioned the NCAA to reclassify and become college eligible for the upcoming season.

Bagley went on campus visits in July to Duke and USC, with UCLA also in the mix.

Bagley started his high school career at Tempe Corona del Sol High School in Arizona and ended up at Southern California’s Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High School.

The long, athletic big man will likely be in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft whenever he decides to leave college.

