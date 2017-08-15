CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Lawyer: Baylor Settles With Woman Who Said Rape Was Ignored

August 15, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Baylor Football, Baylor University, Jasmin Hernandez, lawsuit, rape

WACO, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who filed a lawsuit against Baylor University accusing it of ignoring her reported rape by a football player say the case is settled.

The suit filed by Jasmin Hernandez alleged institutional indifference to her rape by a player who was later convicted.

Her attorney, Alexander Zalkin, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that agreements were reached over the weekend. He declined to reveal the terms.

Hernandez’s lawsuit also named ex-football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw.

However, lawyers for both Briles and McCaw said their clients were dismissed from the case. Briles’ attorney added that they “wouldn’t pay them a dime.”

A Baylor spokesman declined to comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch