Dallas Among Cities Being Considered To Host 2026 World Cup Games

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The committee that is hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Mexico and Canada is seeking bids from 44 cities that may be interested in hosting matches.
The United Bid Committee is considering 49 stadiums in those regions for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, in March.
The committee announced Tuesday that it will review interest and select a short list of possible host cities in September. The bid ultimately sent to FIFA is expected to include up to 25 venues, but it is expected that 12 cities will be designated as official hosts.
Among the 44 cities that may have an interest are Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Dallas has two stadiums (Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium) that could host a world cup match, according to the committee.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-team field. Morocco has also declared its intention to bid for the event.
The cities and stadiums are:
United States (34 cities/37 stadiums):
Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore, MD: M&T Bank Stadium
Birmingham, AL: Legion Field
Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA): Gillette Stadium
Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium
Chicago, IL: Soldier Field
Cincinnati, OH: Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium
Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX): AT&T Stadium
Denver, CO: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Detroit, MI: Ford Field
Green Bay, WI: Lambeau Field
Houston, TX: NRG Stadium
Indianapolis, IN: Lucas Oil Stadium
Jacksonville, FL: EverBank Field
Kansas City, MO: Arrowhead Stadium
Las Vegas, NV: Raiders Stadium
Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA): LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA): Rose Bowl
Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium
Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium
Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium
New Orleans, LA: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ): MetLife Stadium
Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium
Philadelphia, PA: Lincoln Financial Field
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ): University of Phoenix Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field
Salt Lake City, UT: Rice-Eccles Stadium
San Antonio, TX: Alamodome
San Diego, CA: Qualcomm Stadium
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA): Levi’s Stadium
Seattle, WA: CenturyLink Field
Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium
Washington, DC (Landover, MD): FedEx Field
Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums):
Calgary, Alberta: McMahon Stadium
Edmonton, Alberta: Commonwealth Stadium
Montréal, Québec: Stade Olympique
Montréal, Québec: Stade Saputo
Ottawa, Ontario: TD Place Stadium
Regina, Saskatchewan: Mosaic Stadium
Toronto, Ontario: Rogers Centre
Toronto, Ontario: BMO Field
Vancouver, British Columbia: BC Place
Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums):
Guadalajara, Jalisco: Estadio Chivas
Mexico City: Estadio Azteca
Monterrey, Nuevo León: Estadio Rayados
