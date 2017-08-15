Dallas Among Cities Being Considered To Host 2026 World Cup Games

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The committee that is hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Mexico and Canada is seeking bids from 44 cities that may be interested in hosting matches.

The United Bid Committee is considering 49 stadiums in those regions for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, in March.

The committee announced Tuesday that it will review interest and select a short list of possible host cities in September. The bid ultimately sent to FIFA is expected to include up to 25 venues, but it is expected that 12 cities will be designated as official hosts.

Among the 44 cities that may have an interest are Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Dallas has two stadiums (Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium) that could host a world cup match, according to the committee.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-team field. Morocco has also declared its intention to bid for the event.

The cities and stadiums are:

United States (34 cities/37 stadiums):

Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, MD: M&T Bank Stadium

Birmingham, AL: Legion Field

Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA): Gillette Stadium

Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium

Chicago, IL: Soldier Field

Cincinnati, OH: Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium

Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl

Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX): AT&T Stadium

Denver, CO: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Detroit, MI: Ford Field

Green Bay, WI: Lambeau Field

Houston, TX: NRG Stadium

Indianapolis, IN: Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville, FL: EverBank Field

Kansas City, MO: Arrowhead Stadium

Las Vegas, NV: Raiders Stadium

Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA): LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA): Rose Bowl

Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium

Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium

New Orleans, LA: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ): MetLife Stadium

Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium

Philadelphia, PA: Lincoln Financial Field

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ): University of Phoenix Stadium

Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field

Salt Lake City, UT: Rice-Eccles Stadium

San Antonio, TX: Alamodome

San Diego, CA: Qualcomm Stadium

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA): Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, WA: CenturyLink Field

Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium

Washington, DC (Landover, MD): FedEx Field

Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums):

Calgary, Alberta: McMahon Stadium

Edmonton, Alberta: Commonwealth Stadium

Montréal, Québec: Stade Olympique

Montréal, Québec: Stade Saputo

Ottawa, Ontario: TD Place Stadium

Regina, Saskatchewan: Mosaic Stadium

Toronto, Ontario: Rogers Centre

Toronto, Ontario: BMO Field

Vancouver, British Columbia: BC Place

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums):

Guadalajara, Jalisco: Estadio Chivas

Mexico City: Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Nuevo León: Estadio Rayados

