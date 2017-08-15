Firefighters Retrieve Body From Dallas Creek

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters were called just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports about a body in the water under a bridge in Dallas. It happened in the 2200 block of West Five Mile Parkway on the southern end of Kiest Park.
The terrain in this area made things difficult for emergency crews.
Workers responded and did retrieve a dead body from Five Mile Creek. The body was wrapped in burlap. The gender, age and race of the individual are not yet known. The Dallas Police Department was also called to the scene to begin conducting a full investigation.