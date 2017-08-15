Garland Police Investigating Shooting On LBJ Freeway

GARLAND (CBSDFW) – Garland Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on LBJ Freeway on Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of I-30 and Broadway and located a 37-year-old man in his 2007 black Chevrolet Avalanche suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas where he is in critical condition.
Officials say a shell casing was recovered on I-30 but they couldn’t confirm if it’s related to this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the shooting to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.