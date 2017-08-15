Early Morning Shooting Leads To Standoff With Plano Police

PLANO (CBSDFW) – An early morning shooting led to a standoff with police at an apartment complex in Plano.

According to Plano police, it all started when an unidentified man shot another man in the 1300 block of Sherrye Drive near 14th Street around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, his current condition is not known.

Police were able to track the suspect back to an apartment complex where he refused to come out.

The Plano SWAT team responded to negotiate with the suspect.

Around 6:30 a.m., police sent in a bomb robot to let the suspect know they were not leaving. He surrendered soon after.

Police say the suspect is being treated for injuries he received during the shooting.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest details.