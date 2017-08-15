Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill’s Fate Uncertain

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas House has abruptly adjourned for good with one day still remaining in the special session — forcing the state Senate to accept its version of a contentious property tax bill or risk seeing nothing passed on the issue.

Rep. Dennis Bonnen said Tuesday night that there wasn’t enough time to reconcile different versions of property tax measures before the session was scheduled to end at midnight Wednesday.

His chamber then adjourned without plans to return.

At issue is a measure requiring local governments to hold elections to increase property taxes by at least 6 percent, letting voters possibly “rollback” such increases.

The Senate wants elections on property tax increases of at least 4 percent.

If no bill passes, Gov. Greg Abbott could call a second special session.

Senator Don Huffines called on Governor Greg Abbott to compel lawmakers to deliver “a real solution to the property tax crisis.”

“Property taxes are too high and Texans desperately need real property tax relief. We must allow Texans to truly own their homes, and we must empower job creators to invest in a brighter, more prosperous future for Texas,” said Sen. Huffines in a statement.

“With more than 24 hours left in the special session, I’m proud that the Texas Senate is still open for business. Due to circumstances outside our control, however, I’m sad to say that property tax relief and reform are dead. For now. This remains a top priority, and I stand ready to address it any time, any day, or any hour. Governor Abbott: Please call a second special session immediately to compel the Legislature to fix property taxes. We accomplished a lot in the first called special session. Now, we need to finish the job in a second called special session,” said Huffines’ statement.

