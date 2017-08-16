CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Fan Essentials: Here’s Conor McGregor’s Key To Beating Floyd Mayweather

August 16, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Fan Essentials, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Ryan Mayer, Showtime Boxing

Ryan Mayer

Conor Mcgregor has a tall task ahead of him when he steps into the ring to face Floyd “Money” Mayweather on August 26th. The bout will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match and he’s going up against an undefeated opponent who is considered among the best to ever lace up the gloves. Experts aren’t giving McGregor much of a chance as long as Floyd maintains his usual fighting style.

However, with any fight, there’s always a discussion of what each side needs to do in order to pull off a victory. In order to get a sense of what McGregor needs to do in order to pull off a win, we spoke with Showtime Boxing announcers and analysts Mauro Ranallo, Paulie Malignaggi and Al Bernstein to get their thoughts on what the strategy needs to be. With the fight rapidly approaching, check out the video above to see what they had to say.

The mega-fight takes place Saturday August 26th, on Showtime PPV, beginning at 9 pm Eastern time with the undercard fights.

