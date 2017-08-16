Diekman Sets Out For Rehab Assignment After Three Colon Procedures

DALLAS (AP/105.3 The Fan) – Texas Rangers reliever Jake Diekman will take another step in his quest to return to a major league mound when he goes on a rehab outing with the Frisco RoughRiders.
The club announced that Diekman is expected to throw 15 pitches in Frisco’s game on Thursday night.
Diekman has missed the entire season up to this point to treat colitis, a digestive condition he’s dealt with for most of his life.
The left-hander underwent three surgeries to fix the condition. The third and final one occurred on June 9.
The 29-year-old Diekman was 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA and four saves last season for the AL West champions. He came to Texas along with ace Cole Hamels in a deal with Philadelphia at the trading deadline in 2015.
