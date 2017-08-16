CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Fort Worth Council Votes To Not Join Sanctuary Cities Lawsuit

August 16, 2017 5:09 AM
Filed Under: Fort Worth, fort worth city council, lawsuit, Sanctuary Cities, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – The Fort Worth city council voted to not join in a lawsuit with several other communities against the state’s sanctuary cities law.

The issue went before council two weeks ago and it was divided five to four, and members didn’t waiver last night.

The meeting went late into the night as nearly 100 people went before council to express their opinion.

After the vote, supporters started chanting, trying to shut down the meeting. Police had to escort them out – some had to be carried.

The Sanctuary Cities law, which takes effect on September 1st allows officers to question the immigration status of people they stop or arrest. It also requires police and sheriffs departments to comply with federal immigration holds.

