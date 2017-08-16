Fort Worth Council Votes To Not Join Sanctuary Cities Lawsuit

Texas Tax-Free Weekend Is Now Underway School is just around the corner, and the annual Texas tax-free weekend is helping students get ready to return to class. The sales tax holiday is officially underway, now through Sunday.

Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In DFWWorld Humanitarian Day was designated by the United Nations to honor those aid workers who step into the dangerous front lines of war torn nations and natural disasters to help those in need. Here is how people in the DFW area can celebrate this special day.