Authorities: Man Had Children In Car During Dallas County Chase

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One man is in custody after a chase by Dallas County sheriff’s deputies ended Wednesday morning in Seagoville.
It began around 2:30 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a car along US Highway 175 near Stark Road.
The vehicle took off and led deputies on a chase up and down 175.
The chase ended about 20 minutes later at a trailer park near 175 and Modene Street.
One man was arrested and faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
The sheriff’s department says there were two young children in the back of the car.
They were not hurt and a relative came to pick them up.