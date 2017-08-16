Mansfield Mom Gets 5 Daughters Ready For School

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting the perfect outfit set out. Making sure that a packed lunch is ready to go. Looking over the new schedule. The ‘back to school’ rush can be hectic — even for families with just two or three children. But a family in Mansfield on Wednesday showed how they get things done in the morning with five daughters.

Their mother is a teacher at Carter Middle School and, before she prepares for a new class, she must first get her girls ready to head out on the first day of school. The lunches are packed up in advance, and the outfits are prepared ahead of time, making breakfast easier for DaiSha Jenerson. “We are cooking this morning,” she said, before the sun even came up.

“Out of bed, sleepy head. It’s not too early. Get up,” Jenerson urged her five daughters — Amariah, Aayasah, Aliyajah, Ananda and Anyah. With that many children, a lot of numbers fly around on a busy morning. Four bus stops, one drop-off, 10 forms, seven school supply bags, 10 pairs of tennis shoes, three snacks… confused?

Jenerson had the chaos on lockdown, organized and under control. “I have a lot of alarms set in my phone,” Jenerson said on Wednesday morning. “It’s kind of like a mile a minute.” They have their routine set, but the first day back after a long summer is always tough.

It took about 90 minutes to get the last two Jenerson girls out the door and off to the bus stop, right on schedule.

But getting the kids to school is only half of the fun. The next round starts in the afternoon, when it’s time to pick everyone up.