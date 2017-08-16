Many Police Officers Respond To Dallas Shooting Call

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large number of police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Malcolm X Boulevard in Dallas. Images from the scene showed at least 40 police vehicles crowded into the area.

Reports indicated that the incident happened in the parking lot of a small grocery store.

Several police SWAT officers could be seen less than a block away from the larger police presence. They looked as though they were watching over the Saint Martin’s Place banquet hall with help from a robot, possibly tracking down a suspect connected to the shooting.

Two flash bangs were heard at the scene just before a group of SWAT officers barged into the Dallas building. However, there has been no word yet about any suspects being found. After a few minutes, the officers could be seen trickling out of the same building in a relaxed manner.

Meanwhile, one person was transported to a nearby hospital after the shooting incident. The victim has not yet been identified and the extent of their injuries is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.