Many Police Officers Respond To Dallas Shooting Call

August 16, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas PD, Malcolm X Boulevard, MLK Boulevard, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large number of police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Malcolm X Boulevard in Dallas. Images from the scene showed at least 40 police vehicles crowded into the area.

Reports indicated that the incident happened in the parking lot of a small grocery store.

Several police SWAT officers could be seen less than a block away from the larger police presence. They looked as though they were watching over the Saint Martin’s Place banquet hall with help from a robot, possibly tracking down a suspect connected to the shooting.

Two flash bangs were heard at the scene just before a group of SWAT officers barged into the Dallas building. However, there has been no word yet about any suspects being found. After a few minutes, the officers could be seen trickling out of the same building in a relaxed manner.

Meanwhile, one person was transported to a nearby hospital after the shooting incident. The victim has not yet been identified and the extent of their injuries is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch