Fort Worth Police Seek Elementary School Car Burglar

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for the person who broke into three vehicles in the parking lot of Caprock Elementary School on Monday.

Surveillance video from the school in the Keller ISD shows someone getting out of a bright yellow Jeep and smashing the windows of vehicles in the school’s parking lot.

“With the school surveillance, we should be able to find what we need, but we’re still want to reach out to the community around there,” said Officer Tracy Carter. “If they can help us out we would appreciate it.” They’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspect’s vehicle to contact investigators at 817-879-7536.

All three of the vehicles belonged to teachers, who were on campus for a professional development day ahead of the first day of school on Tuesday.