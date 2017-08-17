CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Viral Photo Doesn’t Show ‘Antifa’ Beating Cop

Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Antifa, Charlottesville, neo-Nazis, Virginia
GREECE - ATHENS - DECEMBER 6: Greek youths clash with riot police during a demonstration commemorating the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos' by police a year ago, on December 6, 2009 in central Athens, Greece. Two police officers will go on trial in the new year for the murder of Grigoropoulos. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

(AP) – A widely spread photo purportedly showing an anti-fascist activist beating a police officer is a doctored image.

The image showing a man wielding a club and wearing an “antifa” jacket (see Tweet below) while standing over a downed officer was widely shared after the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The image has been circulating for several months among those opposed to the antifa movement, which is comprised of far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

But the image is actually a Getty Images photo taken during a 2009 protest of police in Athens, Greece. An antifa logo was apparently digitally added to the demonstrator’s jacket.

Anti-fascists were among hundreds of demonstrators who descended on Charlottesville to oppose the rally. A demonstrator was killed when a driver intentionally drove into a crowd.

Snopes squashed the internet rumor in a tweet Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch