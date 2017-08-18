Body Of Missing Fisherman Recovered From Trinity River

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth crews have recovered the body of a victim in the Trinity River that matches the description of a missing teenage fisherman.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will make an official identification.

A fire department spokesperson said that a 15-year-old boy had slipped and fallen into the Trinity River Thursday evening. Authorities say he was fishing with a family member.

Witnesses say the family member jumped into the river to look for him but was unsuccessful. Crews suspended their search late into the evening but resumed early Friday morning.

The body was found about 100 yards downstream from where the teenager was last seen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

