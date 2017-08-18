Dallas Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Overnight Attempted Robberies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for three men they believe are response for a couple of attempted robberies overnight.
Police say the first attempted robbery happened at the Westwood apartment complex off of Webb Chapel and Starlight. They say three men were trying to rob a man when some kind of altercation caused one of the suspect’s guns to go off.
No one was injured during this altercation and nothing was stolen.
Police also learned of another attempted robbery overnight, and they believe it was the same three men responsible.
There are currently no descriptions available from police.